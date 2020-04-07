Ballon D'Or winner claims reported Liverpool target is better than Manchester City star

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want to add RB Leipzig's Bundesliga talisman Timo Werner to Jurgen Klopp's squad - is he better than Leroy Sane?

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes Timo Werner has the edge on Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, speaking to Sky Deutschland about the future of a reported Liverpool target.

Before the global health crisis stopped the season in it’s tracks and propelled the entire transfer window into uncertainty, it seemed only a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp linked up with a fellow German at Anfield.

Werner has spoken openly about his admiration for Liverpool in recent weeks, describing the Premier League leaders as the ‘best team in the world’. And the admiration is mutual, with the Independent claiming that the six-time European champions were set to jump at the chance to trigger the £50 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

But how does Werner compare to Sane, the £37 million Man City winger who was rapidly becoming one of the world’s top attackers before a cruciate ligament season curtailed his 2019/20 campaign before it even got going?

Well, if Matthaus could only sign one of the two, it seems that he would lean towards the Werner rather than a winger who has developed a reputation for being a little difficult during a prolonged contract saga at the Etihad.

“(Werner) is more flexible in the field, his character may correspond a little bit more to the wishes of those responsible. The risk of agitation is significantly lower,” said a man who won the World Cup and Ballon D’Or in 1990, pleading with Bayern Munich to take Werner to the Allianz Arena.

“He can play at the very front, hanging behind or on the wings. And he should also be cheaper (than Sane). He has clearly developed again this season. If I had to choose today, I would be making room for Timo Werner.”

A versatile forward with lightning pace and finishing skills which appear to get more deadly by the season, Werner has 27 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Leipzig during a campaign in which they have established themselves as Bundesliga challengers and a Champions League force.

He also looks tailor-made for the high-octane, all-action style embodied by Klopp’s Liverpool.