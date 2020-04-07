'As good as Van Dijk': Carragher raves about player Liverpool sold for under £1m

Liverpool let go of Conor Coady in 2014, and he has gone on to excel at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that ex-Liverpool defender Conor Coady is as good as Virgil van Dijk at passing forward from the back.

Coady developed at Liverpool before being let go in 2014, when he went on to sign for Huddersfield Town for under £1 million (Daily Mail) and then joined Wolves a year later.

Coady has gone on to forge an excellent career for himself, and his performances for Wolves this term have suggested that he could still have been a viable option for Liverpool nowadays.

The 27-year-old has played a key role in Wolves’s team, and Carragher feels that his passing range is actually just as good as Van Dijk’s.

“Conor Coady has also done brilliantly for Wolves; he has not missed a minute this season and is probably as good as anyone alongside Van Dijk in terms of passing from the back,” the Liverpool legend said.

Coady has helped Wolves have an impressive season so far, with his commanding performances at the back setting the tone for his side.

Nuno’s men have competed well in both the Premier League and the Europa League this term, and have genuine hopes of making it into the Champions League next season now.

If Coady had stayed at Liverpool he may never have fulfilled his potential, as he has benefitted from regular game time at Wolves.

However, he is proving beyond all doubt that he did have the talent to make at Anfield, and Liverpool may look back and regret letting him go now.