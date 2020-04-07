Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'As good as Van Dijk': Carragher raves about player Liverpool sold for under £1m

John Verrall
Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Slovan Bratislava at Molineux...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool let go of Conor Coady in 2014, and he has gone on to excel at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Conor Coady of Wolves during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that ex-Liverpool defender Conor Coady is as good as Virgil van Dijk at passing forward from the back.

Coady developed at Liverpool before being let go in 2014, when he went on to sign for Huddersfield Town for under £1 million (Daily Mail) and then joined Wolves a year later.

Coady has gone on to forge an excellent career for himself, and his performances for Wolves this term have suggested that he could still have been a viable option for Liverpool nowadays.

 

The 27-year-old has played a key role in Wolves’s team, and Carragher feels that his passing range is actually just as good as Van Dijk’s.

“Conor Coady has also done brilliantly for Wolves; he has not missed a minute this season and is probably as good as anyone alongside Van Dijk in terms of passing from the back,” the Liverpool legend said.

Coady has helped Wolves have an impressive season so far, with his commanding performances at the back setting the tone for his side.

Conor Coady of Wolves gestures during the UEFA Europa League Play-Off Second Leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Torino at Molineux on August 29, 2019 in Wolverhampton, England.

Nuno’s men have competed well in both the Premier League and the Europa League this term, and have genuine hopes of making it into the Champions League next season now.

If Coady had stayed at Liverpool he may never have fulfilled his potential, as he has benefitted from regular game time at Wolves.

However, he is proving beyond all doubt that he did have the talent to make at Anfield, and Liverpool may look back and regret letting him go now.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch