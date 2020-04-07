Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to new Jerome Boateng rumour

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate the 3rd goal after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly keen on defender Jerome Boateng.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during a friendly match between 1. FC Nuernberg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Max-Morlock-Stadion on January 11,...

Arsenal have a defender arriving this summer in William Saliba – but they're still being linked with another centre back.

The Gunners secured Saliba's signature last summer before loaning him straight back to Saint-Etienne, with the youngster starting his Arsenal career ahead of next season.

Mikel Arteta also has the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding at centre back, whilst he will be hoping to see Calum Chambers back next season and Pablo Mari's loan could yet turn permanent.

 

However, Foot Mercato in France claim that Arsenal are in the market for Jerome Boateng, having failed to sign the Bayern Munich veteran in January.

Chelsea are also keen on Boateng, and Bayern are allegedly accepting that he will move on this summer with Arteta seemingly keen to lure him back to England.

Boateng, 31, did join Manchester City from Hamburg in 2010, but lasted just a year before heading back to Germany with Bayern, winning seven league titles and a Champions League there.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jerome Boateng of FC Bayen Muenchen looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

A World Cup winner too, Boateng has enjoyed a glittering career but is slowing down a little, and that means Arsenal fans aren't too excited about his potential arrival this summer.

Arsenal fans think Boateng should be a 'last resort' signing, urging the Gunners to 'act like a big club' and sign Dayot Upamecano instead, with supporters feeling that another cheap experienced signing isn't what Arsenal need right now.

Arsenal fans celebrate the 3rd goal after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch