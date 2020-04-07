Arsenal fans react to new Jerome Boateng rumour

Arsenal are reportedly keen on defender Jerome Boateng.

Arsenal have a defender arriving this summer in William Saliba – but they're still being linked with another centre back.

The Gunners secured Saliba's signature last summer before loaning him straight back to Saint-Etienne, with the youngster starting his Arsenal career ahead of next season.

Mikel Arteta also has the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding at centre back, whilst he will be hoping to see Calum Chambers back next season and Pablo Mari's loan could yet turn permanent.

However, Foot Mercato in France claim that Arsenal are in the market for Jerome Boateng, having failed to sign the Bayern Munich veteran in January.

Chelsea are also keen on Boateng, and Bayern are allegedly accepting that he will move on this summer with Arteta seemingly keen to lure him back to England.

Boateng, 31, did join Manchester City from Hamburg in 2010, but lasted just a year before heading back to Germany with Bayern, winning seven league titles and a Champions League there.

A World Cup winner too, Boateng has enjoyed a glittering career but is slowing down a little, and that means Arsenal fans aren't too excited about his potential arrival this summer.

Arsenal fans think Boateng should be a 'last resort' signing, urging the Gunners to 'act like a big club' and sign Dayot Upamecano instead, with supporters feeling that another cheap experienced signing isn't what Arsenal need right now.

