Arsenal fans react as Balague rules out Atletico's move for Lacazette

The Arsenal striker has been linked with a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague spoke on his YouTube channel about rumours linking Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Le10 Sport claimed last summer that Diego Simeone's side are interested in signing the Frenchman and the rumours have been floating around throughout the season.

Balague shed some light on the situation and if his words are anything to go by, Lacazette will not switch the red and white of Arsenal for Atleti in the summer.

"Atletico Madrid don't have money. They have joined the government [furlough] scheme in which the government will pay some of the wages of the non-playing staff. They are at the limit of the money situation and they will go for free [transfers]," Balague said.

Lacazette's future has been in the air and the speculation increased recently when Mikel Arteta benched the former Lyon man in favour of Eddie Nketiah who spent the first half of the season in the Championship.

Arsenal fans seem to have found an idea that would help Atleti sign Lacazette in the summer. However, that would cost them a player of their own with Gunners supporters urging for a swap deal between the Frenchman and Thomas Partey.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal (Telegraph) and there is no doubt that Gunners fans would love to have him at the Emirates.

However, it is unclear if Atleti would even think about a swap deal in the summer considering how important Partey is for them in their well-drilled system.

Arsenal fans have still dared to dream and here's how a few of them reacted to Balague's comments:

A Partey-cular one? I’ll get my coat — Waseem Ahmed (@Wasi_03) April 7, 2020

So we give them some money for buying Partey, so they can buy Lacazette. Seems fair to me — (@guendouzx) April 7, 2020

Straight swap with Partey? — Ollie Thorpe (@Ollie_Thorpe) April 7, 2020

This calls for a Lacazette Partey! — JoshArsenal (@JoshArsenalFC) April 7, 2020

This is good, means they’ll be open to selling — David Gesterkamp (@KiwiDaveGkamp) April 7, 2020

That's why Thomas partey exists — Harry (@RunReissRun) April 7, 2020

Atletico also have to pay €56m for Morata this summer. Hopefully they could renegotiate with Chelsea. And we could get Partey plus some cash like £5m-£10m — Bryan Lowton (@BryanLowton) April 7, 2020