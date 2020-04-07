Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans react as Balague rules out Atletico's move for Lacazette

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Alex Lacazette and Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
The Arsenal striker has been linked with a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague spoke on his YouTube channel about rumours linking Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette with a move to Atletico Madrid. 

Le10 Sport claimed last summer that Diego Simeone's side are interested in signing the Frenchman and the rumours have been floating around throughout the season. 

Balague shed some light on the situation and if his words are anything to go by, Lacazette will not switch the red and white of Arsenal for Atleti in the summer.

 

"Atletico Madrid don't have money. They have joined the government [furlough] scheme in which the government will pay some of the wages of the non-playing staff. They are at the limit of the money situation and they will go for free [transfers]," Balague said. 

Lacazette's future has been in the air and the speculation increased recently when Mikel Arteta benched the former Lyon man in favour of Eddie Nketiah who spent the first half of the season in the Championship. 

Arsenal fans seem to have found an idea that would help Atleti sign Lacazette in the summer. However, that would cost them a player of their own with Gunners supporters urging for a swap deal between the Frenchman and Thomas Partey

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal (Telegraph) and there is no doubt that Gunners fans would love to have him at the Emirates. 

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...

However, it is unclear if Atleti would even think about a swap deal in the summer considering how important Partey is for them in their well-drilled system. 

Arsenal fans have still dared to dream and here's how a few of them reacted to Balague's comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thomas Partey of Club Atletico de Madrid battles for the ball with Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Arsenal and Club Atletico de...

