Are Home Bargains closed? Here's what you need to know

In times like these, knowing which stores are open is incredibly helpful. Are Home Bargains closed?

If it's not essential, please stay home!

The UK entered lockdown just weeks ago, but for most, it feels like much longer. Back when it was first announced in a sincere statement from Boris Johnson, he instructed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

We suspect exercise safety measures will be revised due to some disregarding the rules. Although, despite instances of those heading out for non-essential activity, it's worth noting that most are working to help prevent COVID-19 from reaching unaffected households by staying home.

Of course, going out for essentials simply has to be done, so when heading out it's important to know where's open to ensure the trip is as quick as possible. This means shopping somewhere which has a vast array of items under one roof, like Home Bargains.

Is it open?

Are Home Bargains closed?

No, Home Bargains are open for business. However, some inevitable changes have been made across the stores

In a tweet [see below] posted Wednesday, 18th March, they wrote to inform customers: "Our dedicated staff are working around the clock to keep all of our stores open, so we can continue to serve our communities. We have a robust supply chain in place and will continue to support the country whatever it takes."

Continued: "To ensure all customers get the products they need, we're limiting the maximum number you can buy of some items, and we would like to prioritise the first hour of opening for vulnerable customers - please could non-vulnerable customers not shop during the first hour of opening each day."

The statement concludes: "Thank you everyone for all your support and patience. We will get through this together... the HB Team."

‼️ Announcement to all our staff and customers ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PJk8lvInDM — (Stay at Home) Bargains (@homebargains) March 18, 2020

Home Bargains: Online deliveries update

Immediately when you go on to the website, a pop up appears regarding online deliveries.

It reads: "Online Deliveries Temporarily Suspended... Due to high demand, online orders are currently taking longer to get to you than usual. Because of these delays we have temporarily suspended accepting new online orders. We will be back accepting new orders soon. Our stores remain open to serve our communities."

This is definitely worth keeping in mind, and if you haven't already, be sure to follow them over on Twitter for potential updates in the near future.

