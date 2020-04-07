Animal Crossing: Is Tarantula farming patched in New Horizons? Here's why it's not working!

Some Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are concerned that tarantula farming has been patched because the trusted method is no longer working.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is now situated in April meaning there are a bunch of new bugs and fish to catch. However, with the arrival of new critters, fans have become frustrated about the tarantula farming method no longer working. This has resulted in worries that the exploit has been patched by Nintendo, but that's simply not the case.

Farming tarantulas in Animal Crossing New Horizons was a way to make plenty of dough as you could sell each one to the Nooks for 8,000 bells apiece. Dozens of eight-legged creepy crawlies could be stuffed in your inventory by lucking out and visiting tarantula island, but you could also make other mysterious islands full of them by getting them to spawn more rapidly.

However, the method for doing this is no longer working as often as before, but it's not because Nintendo have patched the exploit.

How to farm tarantulas in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Farming tarantulas in Animal Crossing New Horizons is still possible by time travelling backwards into March.

Tarantulas can only be farmed between 19:00 and 04:00 and March is a better month than April because there's no water bugs.

April is also the final month before the hairy spiders disappear in the Northern Hemisphere before returning in November, which means that they will begin to spawn less frequently during their final moments before hiatus.

When you've time travelled back into March, all you need to do is visit a Mysterious Island and repeat the trusted method for farming tarantulas.

Chop down all the trees, dig up every tree stump, break all the rocks, pick every flower, and remove all weeds. With your inventory becoming full, it's okay to drop everything on the ground (preferably out of the way) as this won't affect the spawning of spiders.

Once you've done that, rid the island of all bugs and other critters by either catching them or chasing them away.

All of the above should result in tarantulas spawning on your mysterious isle. In order to catch them as safely as possible, most people recommend digging several holes in one spot of the island in the formation of a diamond.

When you spot a tarantula, quickly run to your base and leap over the holes into a safe space in the middle so the tarantula can't get you. This should allow you to then easily catch it with your trusted net as it runs about in circles.

Animal Crossing Update (that no one asked for):



Every mystery island I go to has the least appealing characters in the game. Tarantula farming hasn't worked for me.



House got an "S" rating. I've maxxed out on rooms.



Golden Slingshot. Now trying to get more flower hybrids. — Emotional Support Animal (@microdile) April 6, 2020

Is tarantula farming patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

No, tarantula farming hasn't been patched in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Some of the community have expressed concerns that Nintendo have patched tarantula farming, but that hasn't happened.

This worry stems from how much harder it has become to farm hairy spiders to offload them to the Nooks. However, there's reasons as to why the farming method is no longer working as easily or as frequently as before.

Why is tarantula farming no longer working in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Tarantula farming is no longer working as well in Animal Crossing New Horizons because of the emergence of water bugs.

In addition, there are also lots of new bugs that have arrived this April, meaning the spawn rate for tarantulas is lower.

It's still possible to farm spiders during this month, but you'd find it far easier to just time travel back into March.