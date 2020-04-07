Animal Crossing New Horizons: Atlas Moth farming replaces tarantula farming

Tarantula farming has become more difficult in Animal Crossing New Horizons which has resulted in the community switching to farming Atlas Moths.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is in its first month since its release and this has seen the arrival of a bunch of news bugs and fish for April. This has consequently made it much more difficult to farm tarantulas, but the community have found an alternative in farming Atlas Moths.

As previously mentioned, the seasonal change in Animal Crossing New Horizons has made it harder to farm tarantulas thanks to the arrival of water bugs. Some fans are understandably disappointed and annoyed as selling dozens of eight-legged creepy crawlies was a quick and easy way to get dozens of bells.

However, although it's harder to farm hairy spiders that give you the shivers, the community have shared ways for how to farm Atlas Moths. Below you'll discover how to catch them normally, what price they sell for, and how the community is farming them.

How to catch Atlas Moth in Animal Crossing New Horizons

An Atlas Moth can be caught in Animal Crossing New Horizons between the hours of 19:00 and 04:00.

In addition, the Atlas Moth only appears during the following months (Northern Hemisphere):

April

May

June

July

August

September

To catch the bugger, just play the game between the aforementioned hours (or time travel) and look for it to appear on the trunks of trees.

Once you do find an Atlas Moth, simply creep upon it and then swing your net when in catching distance. Don't get too close and stay still when it moves.

Not as lucrative as tarantula farming but atlas moth farming is much more my speed #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/9G3NC7LOBC — Ellie O'Daire (@EllieODaire) April 4, 2020

What is the selling price of an Atlas Moth?

The selling price for an Atlas Moth in Animal Crossing New Horizons is 3,000 bells.

Before selling every Atlas Moth you catch for its modest price, you'll want to donate your very first to Blather for his museum.

Once you've done that, you can then farm the critter on a Mysterious Island and sell each one to the Nooks.

How to farm Atlas Moth in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Farming the Atlas Moth in Animal Crossing New Horizons requires visiting a Mysterious Island.

You must visit a Mysterious Island (spiral or bamboo) between the hours of 19:00 and 04:00 to have any chance at farming Atlas Moths.

According to the game's community on Reddit, you then need to pick all flowers, break every rock, and dig up the entire island to stop mole crickets from spawning. You also need to catch or chase off every other critter.

People on Reddit specifically note not to cut down palm or coconut trees as this is where the Atlas Moths will spawn.

Once you've done all of the above, all you need to do then is repeatedly circle around the isle and the critter should frequently spawn allowing you to fill your inventory.