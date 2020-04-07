Quick links

'A dream': £5m man shares Everton ambitions, admits he's an Arsenal fan

Premier League Everton paid £4.25m for Josh Bowler but sent him on loan to Championship outfit Hull City last summer.

Josh Bowler of Everton celebrates his goal during the Premier League 2 Match between Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on April 15, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Josh Bowler has admitted that he is uncertain about what the future holds for him at Everton, speaking during an Instagram Q&A while also admitting that he was an Arsenal fan growing up.

Considering that the London-born 21-year-old spent his childhood days watching on in awe as Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and co were strutting their stuff in red and white, Bowler’s Arsenal allegiances are perhaps no surprise.

For now, however, the speedy youngster is fully focused on making a name for himself in his own right with his future beyond this summer very much up in the air.

 

Hull City signed Bowler on loan from Everton before the 2019/20 season and they have the option to sign him permanently for £5 million (Hull Live). This feels very unlikely, however, even with the January sale of Jarrod Bowen burning a hole in their back pocket.

With just eight Championship starts and one goal, Bowler has not quite lived up to expectations on Humberside – and he hasn’t done enough either to suggest that he is ready to challenge for a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team plans at Everton.

Josh Bowler of Everton in action during the Premier League 2 Cup final against Newcastle United at Goodison Park on May 08, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

“Who knows?” Bowler said when asked if he will stay at Goodison Park for next season. “Loved every second I’ve been at Hull but it’s also a dream to play for Everton.”

The fact that Everton were willing to invest £4.25 million in an 18-year-old who, at the time, had not even started a league game for Queens Park Rangers spoke volumes about Bowler’s undoubted potential (Sky Sports).

He also played a starring role as Everton won the Premier League 2 title for the second time in three years last season. So it seems far too early to write off this jet-heeled 21-year-old, even if a spell at Hull hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Lewis Gibson Fraser Hornby and Josh Bowler of Everton celebrate with the trophy after the Premier League 2 Match between Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on April 15, 2019...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

