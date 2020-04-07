£65m star who nearly joined Tottenham has just given one Spurs player huge praise

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on Frenkie de Jong, but signed Steven Bergwijn.

Tottenham Hotspur took a dip into the Dutch market in the January transfer window, pouncing to land Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

Bergwijn became Jose Mourinho's first signing as Spurs boss, arriving late in the transfer window to bolster the Tottenham attack.

The 22-year-old made an instant impression with a stunning strike on his debut against Manchester City, and also scored against Wolves last month.

Bergwijn looked to be a real talent for Spurs, and fans will be hoping that he can recover from his ankle injury sustained before the pandemic-induced break.

Mourinho will be looking for Bergwin to play a big role in the future, and his quality has now been underlined by a Barcelona star.

Frenkie de Jong was a sensation with Ajax, and admitted that he came close to joining Tottenham before making a £65million move to Barca last year.

On Monday, the midfielder answered questions about his career, and he was asked for his most difficult opponent, as seen on Barca's Facebook page.

Football Oranje quoted De Jong as saying that it's difficult to pick out just one player, but if he had to then it would be Bergwijn, noting that he was very difficult to handle in Ajax v PSV Eindhoven games; high praise from the Barcelona star.

“It is difficult, because of course I don’t only play against one player during a match. But at Ajax I was sometimes used as a central defender and we played against PSV. Steven Bergwijn is then the most difficult opponent for me. He now plays with Tottenham Hotspur,” he added.