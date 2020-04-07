£50m star says he absolutely loved watching Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota has claimed that he used to love watching Everton.

Jota has excelled since moving to English football, but prior to his time in the country, it was Everton who really caught his eye.

Jota enjoyed watching the Toffees at Goodison Park, due to their battling spirit and intensity.

“I loved to watch Everton play, especially when they were playing at home,” he said.

“It was not a club that fought for the title but that always made life very complicated for the big teams. And I loved that drive and competitiveness. They were relentless.”

Everton have, perhaps, lost some of those battling qualities in recent years - although they have shown signs of life under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees have certainly improved since the Italian boss took charge, and optimism is high for next term.

Ancelotti has set Everton up in an attacking system, and they have generally performed well since his arrival.

Jota, meanwhile, has enjoyed another strong season at Wolves, with the striker in red-hot form before the break in play.

The Portuguese front-man, who is said to be worth £50 million by the Daily Express, has hit 15 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.