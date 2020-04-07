£50m PL striker shares whether Liverpool should be given the title or not

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and Wolves striker Diogo Jota has backed them to be crowned champions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Diogo Jota has suggested to the Guardian that Liverpool should be crowned champions of the Premier League if the campaign ends early.

Liverpool have not mathematically won the title this term, so if the season is called off before scheduled it is not entirely certain that they would be awarded top spot.

But Jota feels that nobody could have any complaints if Liverpool were handed the titled.

“If we were to have the misfortune of not being able to end the season, I think that few people would oppose this,” the £50 million striker said (Daily Express).

“Of course, there are always rival clubs that could be against that but I think 95% of people would agree. For me they would be fair champions.”

Liverpool have built up a 25 point advantage in the Premier League table, so there is little argument to suggest that any team could catch them this term.

The good news for Liverpool is that the Premier League appear determined to get the campaign finished, even if they have to wait months before play restarts.

Wolves are also likely to be hoping that the season resumes, as they have a real chance of making it into the Champions League.

Wolves are challenging the top four spots in the Premier League, and have also progressed very well in European football - with Jota scoring prolifically for Nuno’s side.