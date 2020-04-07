Quick links

£27m Arsenal-bound star is going straight into Arteta's XI, says legend

Arsenal will finally get to see their big-money signing in action next season.

Arsenal will be getting William Saliba back this summer.

The 19-year-old defender officially joined the Gunners in a £27 million deal last summer, but the Premier League side loaned him straight back to Saint-Etienne for the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite still being a teenager, Arsenal have a very exciting prospect on their hands because Saliba has won acclaim for a number of excellent performances this season.

The North Londoners have a lot of centre-halves on the books at this moment in time, including Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

 

But Kevin Campbell, who spent seven successful years at Arsenal, says that Mikel Arteta will be putting the young Frenchman straight into his best XI when he gets back to the Emirates Stadium.

He told The Chronicles of a Gooner podcast: "At least we’ve got a centre half, a big, strong, quick, centre half who is going to go straight into that side. He has to.

"If we can get Saliba in and bed him in nicely then at least the defence is a lot younger and is a lot stronger."

Campbell is probably right and it's a pretty damning indictment of Arteta's options at the moment.

The fact that a 19-year-old who has zero experience in the Premier League is perhaps their best centre-back really does speak volumes for how poor the likes of Mustafi, Luiz and Sokratis are.

Then again, some players - including Mustafi - seem to have improved since the Spaniard took the reins at Arsenal in December, so the addition of Saliba might push them to the next level and force them to raise their game.

William Saliba of Saint-Etienne during the Ligue 1 match between Saint-Etienne and Montpellier at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on May 10, 2019 in Saint-Etienne, France.

Shane Callaghan

