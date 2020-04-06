'Yes, great news': Some Liverpool fans excited by latest Premier League plan they've heard

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table, with Jurgen Klopp's men so close to winning their first Premier League title.

Some Liverpool fans are excited over reports that Premier League football could restart in June.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Premier League are now working on a plan to restart top level football in two months’ time, which could play into Liverpool’s hands.

The Reds are still waiting to lift their first ever Premier League title, and there are currently fears that the season could be declared null and void.

That would be a cruel twist of fate for Liverpool, who have been so impressive so far this season.

But Reds fans are optimistic after the latest reports, which suggest football could be played sooner rather than later.

That's great news..really missing football — i_am_Hassan (@iamh_a_s_s_a_n) April 5, 2020

Hope this is true but I’m not getting carried away. — Carl (@CarlJeffery3) April 5, 2020

Gonna be much different without fans. But at least we’ll be able to see our teams finally play after weeks of nothing to do. — Fahim Iqbal (@fahimiqbal2000) April 5, 2020

Yes football — Paul Smith (@pjs_202) April 5, 2020

Well lets hope the agreement and medical gets done quick cant wait for the unveiling — Walayat (@boossssssssss) April 5, 2020

YEEEERRRSSSSS — SLDLRD (@DPSD37) April 5, 2020

Be a nice present for my 60th Birthday! — kev (@kevmels) April 5, 2020

