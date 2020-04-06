Quick links

'Yes, great news': Some Liverpool fans excited by latest Premier League plan they've heard

John Verrall
Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table, with Jurgen Klopp's men so close to winning their first Premier League title.

Some Liverpool fans are excited over reports that Premier League football could restart in June.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Premier League are now working on a plan to restart top level football in two months’ time, which could play into Liverpool’s hands.

 

The Reds are still waiting to lift their first ever Premier League title, and there are currently fears that the season could be declared null and void.

That would be a cruel twist of fate for Liverpool, who have been so impressive so far this season. 

But Reds fans are optimistic after the latest reports, which suggest football could be played sooner rather than later.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, so if the season is finished it is already inevitable that they will be crowned champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have absolutely dominated English football this term, but their title celebrations have been put on hold due to the break in play.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

