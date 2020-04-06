With proper plan, Tottenham's Troy Parrott can develop into superstar next season

Tottenham youngster has another fresh start.

The pause in the season might have come as a good thing for Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott, who has had a disappointing 2020.

There was a huge clamour among Spurs fans for Parrott to get regular playing time after Harry Kane suffered an injury, but Jose Mourinho did not agree.

Parrott has barely featured despite a lack of alternatives, and when he did come off the bench against Norwich in the FA Cup, he missed his penalty in the shootout.

Mourinho is being blamed for not believing in youth, while the manager clearly sees something he doesn't like.

So this is a good moment for all to take a step back, accept Parrott isn't getting first team games any time soon especially with Harry Kane returning from injury, and re-adjust expectations.

Instead of targeting an early breakthrough now, Parrott and Spurs must look ahead with a view to him breaking into the Tottenham team in 2021.

Making it work

The first step, get this season done. Then look ahead to the next. Tottenham need to find a club for Parrott to go out on loan to.

They could do similar to how Arsenal worked Eddie Nketiah into their first team squad this season.

Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds, and while he did not start enough games as he'd have liked, he raised his game by adjusting to the rigours of competitive football, rather than just playing under-23 games.

When recalled in January, Arsenal decided to keep Nketiah, and he has since scored goals for them in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Tottenham need a similar plan for Parrott, and should bear in mind that next year he still hopes to represent Ireland at Euro 2021, providing they win a play-off match.

The tournament being delayed a year may suit him, pending Ireland's qualification, as when it comes around, he could have some regular senior football under his belt out on loan.

If he plays at Euro 2021, he could become a national hero for his country, raise his profile and confidence, and really give Tottenham something to think about.

It all seems a long way off right now, but Spurs need to look ahead and work out a plan with Parrott.

He will likely be disappointed with the way this year has worked out so far, and wondering if his best chance of a breakthrough is gone.

The opportunity evidently came too soon, and he has to develop, but if there's an injury crisis again, Tottenham owe it to themselves to make sure the youngster is in a position to contribute - and of course ensure there is a recall clause on any loan deal.