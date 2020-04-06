Will Capcom remake Resident Evil 1 for PS4, Xbox One and PC?

Some fans are curious as to whether Capcom will remake Resident Evil 1 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it's another excellent retelling by Capcom despite being "more action-packed" with lots of cut content from the original. With the modern portrayal being enjoyed by most of the community, it's understandable that there's a yearning for even more remakes to be made with some maintaining hope for a full recreation of Resident Evil 1 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake was released in 2019 with Resident Evil 3 having followed just a few days ago, but there's nothing about another retelling coming out in 2021 as most rumours pertain to another first-person entry with Resident Evil 8.

Although the eighth instalment appears to be what's coming next, it doesn't mean that Capcom are finished with remaking past gems.

Will there be a Resident Evil 1 Remake like Resident Evil 2?

Capcom haven't said that there will be a Resident Evil 1 Remake in the vein of Resident Evil 2.

However, Resident Evil 2 director Kazunori Kadoi did tell Game Informer back in 2018 that remaking Resident Evil 1 for a second time "wouldn't be laughable".

"We don’t want to feed just nostalgia," said Kadoi. "We want to bring [out] how people felt about the original games and if we can, reimagine it in a way so that it bridges the generation gap between people who played it 20 years ago and newcomers.

Certainly enough time has passed that it wouldn’t be laughable to remake the remake. I personally think that would be an interesting thing to do."

The original Resident Evil was remade in 2002 and a HD Remaster was released in 2015. While there are some fans who would like a remake so Capcom's 2019 and 2020 retellings could become a trilogy, most of the series' fanbase would probably prefer a more modern adaptation of either Code Veronica or Resident Evil 4.

Away from Resident Evil though, there are dozens of people who would prefer Capcom to remake Dino Crisis.

No one knows what's next, but Capcom have strongly hinted that they're not through with remakes as they have released a survey in Japan asking fans what other RE games they want remade.