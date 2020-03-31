Why are there only 4 episodes of The Mandalorian? Disney Plus continues to make UK fans wait

Disney Plus subscribers in the UK have been left both disappointed and confused by the number of Mandalorian episodes on the streaming service.

The people of the United Kingdom are renowned for their ability to wait patiently in queues. It's seen by many as a national skill to be proud of.

However, for Star Wars fans, who have been waiting patiently for The Mandalorian since November, the release of Disney+ in the UK has been a little disappointing.

Why? Because a full two weeks after Disney+'s UK release, just four episodes of The Mandalorian have arrived on the streaming service and understandably, it's left fans both disappointed and confused.

READ MORE: When is The Mandalorian set?

The Mandalorian on Disney+

The Mandalorian first arrived on Disney+ in the US back on November 12th.

Now, after waiting several months, fans in the UK and Europe finally get the chance to watch after Disney+ launched on March 24th.

The series follows the titular Mandalorian, known as 'Mando,' as he works to complete bounty hunting assignments to make a living.

However, one particular job proves to be far more life-changing than he and a certain tiny green alien could have imagined.

Why are there only four episodes of The Mandalorian?

The reason why only four episodes of The Mandalorian are currently on Disney+ is that Disney are releasing them weekly, just like they did in the States.

Naturally, fans in the UK, who have already waited months for Disney+ to arrive, have been expecting that all eight episodes of The Mandalorian would be available to watch at launch.

But, just like in the US, fans are having to wait between episodes. Many have speculated that this is because Disney want to space out the episodes to put people off watching on a free-trial or just for a single month.

For some, who wanted to binge the whole series, this is hugely frustrating. However, others have welcomed the weekly release schedule as it adds something to look forward to at the end of the week.

When will episode 5 release on Disney+?

Episode 5 of The Mandalorian, titled The Bounty Hunter, will release at 8am on Friday, April 10th.

The fifth episode of season 1, titled The Gunslinger, sees Mando and The Child travel to a planet that will be familiar to Star Wars fans. Once there, Mando comes across a wannabe bounty hunter and the pair set off in pursuit of a high-level target.

Following on from that, the remaining three episodes will also be releasing weekly on Fridays, meaning that episode 8, the season finale, won't be arriving in the UK until May 1st.