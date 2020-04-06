Who will inherit Longleat? 8th Marquess of Bath appointed

Alexander Thynn has passed away, but who will inherit Longleat?

Lives are being lost, and of course, celebrity deaths are making headlines too. A number of famous figures have sadly passed away due to the virus, with Alexander Thynn - 7th Marquess of Bath - being one of the latest...

Alexander Thynn passes away

Alexander George Thynn lost his life on Saturday, April 4th 2020 after being admitted to hospital and testing positive for COVID-19.

He was 87-years-old.

As reported by The Guardian, Longleat safari park confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: "The family would like to express their great appreciation for the dedicated team of nurses, doctors and other staff who cared so professionally and compassionately for Alexander in these extremely difficult times for everyone. They would politely request a period of privacy to deal with their loss.”

A number of tributes have poured in, with many flocking to Twitter to offer words of kindness. However, the news has also encouraged many to wonder who will inherit Longleat, the grand Tudor mansion.

Farewell Lord Bath, the last of the aristocratic eccentrics, taken by the beastly Coronavirus yesterday. RIP Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, 6th May 1932-4th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/RXgzliaZva — The Chap Magazine (@TheChapMag) April 5, 2020

Who will inherit Longleat?

Ceawlin Thynn will inherit Longleat as the heir of the estate, along with his wife Emma.

This is reported by the Mirror, with Ceawlin Thynn - styled as Viscount Weymouth - now inheriting the title as the 8th Marquess of Bath.

The 45-year-old British businessman is Alexander's first son and second child. He became chairman of Longleat Enterprises back in January 2009, and later married Emma McQuiston in 2013, who has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in the past alongside Aljaž Skorjanec.

Actually, the marriage caused quite the family feud, with the previous source noting that both Lord Bath and Viscount Weymouth's mother Anna Thynn were apparently in opposition of the union.

They even boycotted the wedding!

Nevertheless, they will now run the estate in the wake of the 7th Marquess of Bath's passing.

