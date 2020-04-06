Who plays Kaya in The Nest? BBC One welcomes novice actress Mirren Mack to Scottish drama

The Nest not only stars some big acting names but also welcomes a total novice in Kaya's actress.

The BBC has always been a hotbed of new acting talent and we often see new series feature both well-known faces as a well as some new, up-and-coming names in the cast.

That's exactly the case for new Glasgow-based drama The Nest which is got underway on March 22nd.

Leading the way in the series are established actors Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) but the pair are joined in the series by a novice actress who takes on the role of Kaya in the series.

But just who plays Kaya in The Nest and what else has the actress been in?

The Nest on BBC One

The Nest, which got underway at 9pm on Sunday, March 22nd, tells the story of Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle).

They are a wealthy couple who are having difficulties having children. The pair have tried everything to have a baby but have found no success.

Their final opportunity presents itself in the form of Kaya, an 18-year-old girl from the other end of the class divide who agrees to act as a surrogate for the couple.

However, while their meeting may seem like a gift from the gods, was it really all that coincidental?

Who plays Kaya in The Nest?

Taking on the role of 18-year-old Kaya in The Nest is newcomer Mirren Mack.

The Scottish actress has only just broken into the industry with one other acting role to her name aside from The Nest.

Between 2017 and 2018, Mirren performed in a number of theatre productions at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

The well-renowned school also boasts some huge names among its alumni including Daniel Craig, Ewan McGregor, Orlando Bloom, Jodie Whittaker and Lily James, so it's safe to say Mirren Mack is in impressive company.

Away from acting, Mirren is also active on social media and has an account on Instagram which has a following of 5,300 at the time of writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirren Mack (@mirrenmack) on Mar 19, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT

Mirren Mack: Films and TV

Mirren Mack's current filmography doesn't take long to sift through.

She has just two professional acting credits to her name in the form of Netflix's Sex Education, where she plays the drama queen Florence in season 2 and, of course, The Nest where she takes on the role of the enigmatic Kaya.

It'll be fascinating to see where this up-and-coming Scottish talent ends up next. We're sure The Nest won't be the last we see of Mirren Mack.

The Nest continues at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday evenings until the five-episode series comes to an end on Monday, April 13th.