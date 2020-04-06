Where to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the UK: Time for a throwback binge!

Fancy some nostalgia? Here's where to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the UK.

When we get older, we tend to expand our horizons, watching lots of different things and developing our tastes. However, when an episode of a show we used to love as a kid comes on, we can't help but be reeled in.

Under the current circumstances, it's definitely a good time to make friends with TV like never before and continue to expand your viewing.

Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Shudder etc. are always updating us with great new stuff to check out, and while now is a great opportunity to get up to date with the hottest series, it's also an appealing time to take a trip down memory lane.

For many, Sabrina the Teenage Witch has the power to transport them back to the days of getting home from school and parking themselves in front of the telly until reluctantly called to the table.

Created by Nell Scovell, it ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003. But, that doesn't mean you can't go back and reminisce now...

Where to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the UK

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is available to watch over on YouTube, Amazon and the Google Play Store. There are seven seasons and they are priced at £14.99 each.

Episodes are also available to purchase individually at roughly £1.99 each.

In total, there are a whopping 163 episodes to go back to, so chances are there may be a bunch you haven't actually seen!

All seven seasons are ready to stream over on the Google Play Store for the same price as YouTube. So, there are a couple of ways you can access the show. As mentioned, it's also on Amazon, but again, you have to pay for it.

While it's not on Netflix, they do have two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to watch. Since it arrived in 2018 the series has earned acclaim from both critics and general audiences alike, so that's definitely worth checking out too if you haven't already.

Fans talk Sabrina the Teenage Witch on Twitter

If you're contemplating a Sabrina the Teenage Witch binge, you're certainly not alone.

A number of fans have already taken to Twitter to announce that they're working through the classic show, some yet again and others for the first time.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I’ve been binge watching Sabrina the teenage witch and it’s amazing! — Noelle (@noellebooze) March 17, 2020

Binge watching Sabrina the Teenage Witch ✨ I forgot how funny this show was — ali (@AliPrincess34) March 17, 2020

am i gonna binge watch the old sabrina the teenage witch?? you bet i am — shan x (@StaySpencerx) March 21, 2020

I’m about to binge watch Sabrina the teenage witch AGAIN . the only show ever — madi⁷ (@dvakoos) March 22, 2020

I’m at the starting a binge watch of Sabrina the Teenage Witch point in my quarantine. pic.twitter.com/e5HoRLMJFY — can’t be bothered (@sarahsnarkey) March 28, 2020

Binge watching Sabrina the teenage witch — Kinah‍♀️ (@kissmeehere_) March 28, 2020

