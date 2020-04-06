Where is former Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena playing now?

Carlos Pena's spell at Rangers is behind him.

The midfielder arrived with a big reputation and was backed to be a key part of Pedro Caixinha's side.

Perhaps his best performance came in a 3-0 Rangers win away at Aberdeen under Graeme Murty, but he failed to settle in Scotland and was sent out on loan to Cruz Azul and then Necaxa.

The Gers eventually terminated his contract last February after failing to find a buyer, and Pena had to sign with Polish side GKS Tychy just to get his career going again.

This past January he re-signed with Mexican second tier side Correcaminos.

He played two games before the league was shut down, but he has the support of his manager, who recently spoke up to praise his professionalism - something which has been questioned during his previous stints in Mexico.

His club president Miguel Mansur says there has been nothing to worry about with Pena.

He told Bola VIP: "The Gullit is an athlete who has been worth his weight in gold and who is working on what he knows how to do.

"Here people take care of him and protect him.

"No one has spoken to me about any bad behavior, he is committed to sports and city."

Pena once cost Rangers £2.2 million and was a former Mexico international.

He has had a difficult time in his career since signing in Scotland in 2017.

At 30, he is in the latter stages of his career and the second division in his homeland is not where he would have envisioned being at this point, but he is at least in a situation where he seems to have found some stability.

Perhaps he has a few years left and another run in the top flight, but he will have to perform on the pitch when games resume, as well as simply behave off it.