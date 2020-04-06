Quick links

Where is former Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena playing now?

Dan Coombs
Carlos Alberto Pena of Rangers celebrates after he scores the opening goal of the game during the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow,...
Carlos Pena's spell at Rangers is behind him.

Carlos Pena's spell at Rangers flattered to deceive and ended in failure.

The midfielder arrived with a big reputation and was backed to be a key part of Pedro Caixinha's side.

Perhaps his best performance came in a 3-0 Rangers win away at Aberdeen under Graeme Murty, but he failed to settle in Scotland and was sent out on loan to Cruz Azul and then Necaxa.

The Gers eventually terminated his contract last February after failing to find a buyer, and Pena had to sign with Polish side GKS Tychy just to get his career going again.

This past January he re-signed with Mexican second tier side Correcaminos.

 

He played two games before the league was shut down, but he has the support of his manager, who recently spoke up to praise his professionalism - something which has been questioned during his previous stints in Mexico.

His club president Miguel Mansur says there has been nothing to worry about with Pena.

He told Bola VIP: "The Gullit is an athlete who has been worth his weight in gold and who is working on what he knows how to do.

"Here people take care of him and protect him.

"No one has spoken to me about any bad behavior, he is committed to sports and city."

Carlos Peña of Cruz Azul gestures during the 4th round match between Toluca and Cruz Azul as part of the Torneo Clausura 2018 Liga MX at Nemesio Diez Stadium on January 28, 2018 in Mexico...

Pena once cost Rangers £2.2 million and was a former Mexico international.

He has had a difficult time in his career since signing in Scotland in 2017.

At 30, he is in the latter stages of his career and the second division in his homeland is not where he would have envisioned being at this point, but he is at least in a situation where he seems to have found some stability.

Perhaps he has a few years left and another run in the top flight, but he will have to perform on the pitch when games resume, as well as simply behave off it.

Carlos Pena of Cruz Azul struggles for the ball with Pedro Aquino of Lobos BUAP during the 14th round match between Cruz Azul and Lobos BUAP at Azul Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Mexico City,...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

