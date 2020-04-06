Virgil van Dijk says one Tottenham Hotspur player makes ‘life hell’, and it’s not Kane

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk raves about Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has raved about Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min on the club’s official website.

Van Dijk has included the South Korea international in his five-a-side Premier League team.

The Netherlands international central defender has said that Son’s finishing is “outstanding”, and has outlined his attributes.

Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website about Son: “He’s quick, he’s strong, he goes out there to make life hell on the pitch for a defender. And his finishing – right foot, left foot – is just outstanding so I think I would pick him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Son has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The South Korea international has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Son made 23 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old made 11 starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League for Tottenham last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.