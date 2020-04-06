Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk says one Tottenham Hotspur player makes ‘life hell’, and it’s not Kane

Subhankar Mondal
Raheem Sterling (10) and Jordan Henderson of England (8) battle with Patrick van Aanholt and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands during the international friendly match between Netherlands...
Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk raves about Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks with Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City at Anfield on October 27, 2018 in Liverpool,...

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has raved about Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min on the club’s official website.

Van Dijk has included the South Korea international in his five-a-side Premier League team.

The Netherlands international central defender has said that Son’s finishing is “outstanding”, and has outlined his attributes.

Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website about Son: “He’s quick, he’s strong, he goes out there to make life hell on the pitch for a defender. And his finishing – right foot, left foot – is just outstanding so I think I would pick him.”

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Son has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The South Korea international has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Son made 23 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old made 11 starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League for Tottenham last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur scored their sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

