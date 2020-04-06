UEFA President delivers his verdict on Liverpool's title chances

Could Liverpool miss out on the title despite being 25 points ahead?

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin spoke to Epika SN about Liverpool's chances of being crowned the new Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side have undoubtedly been the best team in the Premier League this season. The Reds have lost just once all season and are 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool need just two more wins to mathematically guarantee their status as the new Premier League champions but with everything that is happening in the world now, nobody knows when that could happen.

The standstill in football across the globe has raised doubts over what will happen to the leagues and some Liverpool fans were worried about missing out on their first league title in 30 years.

Aleksander Ceferin was quizzed about Liverpool's situation and the UEFA boss confirmed that the Reds will be handed the title one way or another.

He said: I see no way to keep Liverpool untitled. If it is played, then they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, they have not yet reached the guaranteed laurel, but it is practically close."

"However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and in some key, and then the champions should be determined."

"And of course, again I do not see a scenario that would not be Liverpool. I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title in one way or another."

That is music to Liverpool fans' ears. The Reds certainly deserve to win the Premier League title and as amusing as it would be to rival fans, it would be unfair to not hand them the crown.

Klopp's men would love to lift the title in front of their fans but that seems increasingly unlikely now and they will have to settle for just the Premier League trophy.