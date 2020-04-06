Quick links

Tottenham fans react as Van Dijk gushes over one Pochettino signing

Shane Callaghan
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur as Heung-Min Son is substituted off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...
Shane Callaghan
The Liverpool stalwart picked his Tottenham Hotspur rival in a 5-a-side team.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur scored their sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League...

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is clearly a big fan of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.

The Ballon d'Or runner-up spoke to the Reds' official website this past weekend and chose his ideal 5-a-side team of Premier League players.

And Van Dijk, who was forbidden from picking any of his Liverpool team-mates, included the Tottenham forward.

He said: "He’s quick, he’s strong, he goes out there to make life hell on the pitch for a defender. And his finishing – right foot, left foot – is just outstanding so I think I would pick him.”

 

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to the Liverpool star's comments.

He's been a brilliant asset for Tottenham down the years, but he has only ever scored one goal against Liverpool during his five-year spell in the Premier League - and it was before Van Dijk joined the Anfield side.

The North Londoners thumped Jurgen Klopp's side 4-1 in the 2017-18 campaign, a few months before the Dutchman made his £75 million move, and Son was on the scoresheet that day.

But he has scored two goals in head-to-head meetings against Van Dijk when the big centre-back was at Southampton, which is perhaps what Netherlands international is remembering.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Mauricio Pochettino head coach

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

