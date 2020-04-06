Tottenham fans react as Van Dijk gushes over one Pochettino signing

The Liverpool stalwart picked his Tottenham Hotspur rival in a 5-a-side team.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is clearly a big fan of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.

The Ballon d'Or runner-up spoke to the Reds' official website this past weekend and chose his ideal 5-a-side team of Premier League players.

And Van Dijk, who was forbidden from picking any of his Liverpool team-mates, included the Tottenham forward.

He said: "He’s quick, he’s strong, he goes out there to make life hell on the pitch for a defender. And his finishing – right foot, left foot – is just outstanding so I think I would pick him.”

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to the Liverpool star's comments.

Virgil van Djik is the biggest Son fan ever — Juliet Lubega (@ucragirl) April 6, 2020

Very happy with Virgil!Thank you! — jessie navajas (@jessienavajas2) April 6, 2020

Well at least we won the vvd 5 a side team player choice award. It’s got a real ring to it — Anton Marc Shaw (@amshealer1) April 6, 2020

I suddenly like VVD — Andrew ʷ (@Andrew_SZN1) April 6, 2020

Van Dijk admiring Son & Laporte ! Deserved admiration from the best in the world. https://t.co/5BEWQzpLmk — Arnesh (@fernandofly9) April 6, 2020

Virgil knowssss — Mason (@FtblMason) April 6, 2020

Van Dijk is the biggest fan of Son ever. I have heard him say nice things about Son a few times — Juliet Lubega (@ucragirl) April 6, 2020

He's been a brilliant asset for Tottenham down the years, but he has only ever scored one goal against Liverpool during his five-year spell in the Premier League - and it was before Van Dijk joined the Anfield side.

The North Londoners thumped Jurgen Klopp's side 4-1 in the 2017-18 campaign, a few months before the Dutchman made his £75 million move, and Son was on the scoresheet that day.

But he has scored two goals in head-to-head meetings against Van Dijk when the big centre-back was at Southampton, which is perhaps what Netherlands international is remembering.