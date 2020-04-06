'This would be class': Some Spurs fans excited after hearing who Mourinho wants to sign

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in snapping up West Ham United defender Issa Diop in the summer.

TeamTalk claim that Spurs are leading the race for the West Ham centre-back, who apparently wants to leave the London Stadium.

Tottenham are expected to be on the hunt for a new central defender this summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his side’s options at the back.

He's a beast. Imagine Davinson and Diop together — Victor Avalos (@_VictorAvalos) April 5, 2020

This would be a class signing. Young, strong, knows the premier league — James (@JamesSpurs1882) April 5, 2020

Diop has actually shown signs of inconsistency at West Ham this term, but he is a defender who has huge potential.

Diop’s speed and aerial ability make him a very difficult opponent to come up against, and at the age of 23 he could yet develop into a star.

Spurs need to freshen up their defence as the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have both shown signs of age this term.

Tottenham have shown far too many defensive deficiencies this season, and tightening up his side’s backline will surely be one of Mourinho’s priorities in the summer.