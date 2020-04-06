Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Premier League

'This would be class': Some Spurs fans excited after hearing who Mourinho wants to sign

John Verrall
Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 22, 2018 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in snapping up West Ham United defender Issa Diop in the summer.

Issa Diop defender for West Ham reacts after a missed chance during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England...

Tottenham Hotspur fans appear excited over reports that they could sign Issa Diop from West Ham United.

TeamTalk claim that Spurs are leading the race for the West Ham centre-back, who apparently wants to leave the London Stadium.

 

Tottenham are expected to be on the hunt for a new central defender this summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his side’s options at the back.

And the suggestions that they are after Diop have gone down very well with Tottenham fans.

Diop has actually shown signs of inconsistency at West Ham this term, but he is a defender who has huge potential.

Diop’s speed and aerial ability make him a very difficult opponent to come up against, and at the age of 23 he could yet develop into a star.

Spurs need to freshen up their defence as the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have both shown signs of age this term.

Tottenham have shown far too many defensive deficiencies this season, and tightening up his side’s backline will surely be one of Mourinho’s priorities in the summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch