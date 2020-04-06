Where is the waterfall in The Nest? BBC drama visits stunning Scottish beauty spot

Episode 3 of The Nest introduced fans to an idyllic waterfall location but where exactly is this stunning filming spot?

Scotland has always been revered for its gorgeous scenery and it's safe to say that the BBC have not shied away from showing off some of that stunning scenery in their new series, The Nest.

As well as taking filming to the city of Glasgow, a lot of the surrounding areas were used for more rural filming.

One of the most eye-catching locations used in the series so far has been the river and waterfall location seen at the ending of episode 3.

But just where is this stunning location and can fans of the show visit?

FILMING LOCATION: Where is the house in The Nest?

The Nest on BBC One

The Nest, which got underway at 9pm on Sunday, March 22nd, tells the story of Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle).

They are a wealthy couple who are having difficulties having children. The pair have tried everything to have a baby but have found no success.

Their final opportunity presents itself in the form of Kaya, an 18-year-old girl from the other end of the class divide who agrees to act as a surrogate for the couple.

However, while their meeting may seem like a gift from the gods, was it really all that coincidental?

Ending of episode 3

The ending of episode 3 sees Jack come to Kaya's aid after she goes missing following the school prom.

She's found soaking wet and unresponsive by a waterfall and Jack quickly calls for help.

Once she's taken to hospital, Kaya's unborn baby is removed by C-section and is placed in an incubator.

But after seeing the location where Kaya was found, fans have been left with a burning question.

Where is the waterfall in The Nest?

The waterfall in The Nest is known as the Devil's Pulpit.

The Devil's Pulpit is located at Finnich Glen which is about 15 miles north-northwest of Glasgow and is a section of the waterway known as Carnock Burn.

You can actually visit the Devil's Pulpit but as you can see in The Nest, you'll need to bring a good pair of walking boots and some wellies.

Saying that, actually getting down into the Pulpit itself is reportedly tricky due to the steep and slippery cliffs on either side so a visit is not for the faint-hearted.

In the meantime, The Nest continues on Sunday evenings at 9pm until the final episode airs on Monday, April 13th.