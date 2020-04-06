How to create a mugshot on TikTok- tutorial on the latest trend!

TikTok is full of crazy and original challenges, the newest of which requires creativity and a little bit of acting.

The mugshot challenge features TikTok users making themselves look like a criminal and taking a mugshot. Some have gone the extra mile and used make up and fake blood to make theirs look really realistic!

Here is how you can take part!

What is the mugshot challenge?

The mugshot challenge is the newest trend on TikTok where users try to create their own mugshot photo. The videos are gathering hundreds of thousands of views and one user captioned hers 'after I saw Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's mugshots I've always wanted one! But I of course don't wanna get arrested so I'm doing it myself :)'. The videos are so popular as people are interested to see what they would look like in their mugshot, without having to actually be detained.

How to get the perfect mugshot

Getting the perfect mugshot in the challenge means making it look realistic, so TikTokkers have all gone for the use of make up to get the right look. Here are our tips on using make up for the desired effect:

To look like you have been crying either rub mascara directly under your eye or apply mascara onto your bottom lashes and drip water onto them so it runs down your face.

Apply lots of blush onto your cheeks and nose to create the effect of being cold

Use either fake blood or lipstick and a slanted make up brush to create the effect of cuts on your face

How to make it look realistic

Find a plain wall and use that as your back drop

Keep a straight face and change poses

Take your photos with the flash and low resolution- this makes it look as realistic as possible!

For added effect, grab a black piece of card and a white pen and create your own sign to hold with your criminal number and police department!