Talksport pundit suggests Liverpool and Tottenham should be banned from making transfers

Liverpool and Tottenham are two high profile Premier League clubs to furlough staff.

Liverpool became the latest high profile club to announce they were furloughing non-playing staff onto the Government's job retention scheme, BBC Sport report.

They followed Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Norwich City in making the move and have been heavily criticised. 

 

Talksport presenter Georgie Bingham says in response, the clubs should be banned from making transfers.

She said: "If a club goes to the government for a handout that the taxpayers will have to pay,They shouldn’t be able to do transfers.

"No transfer window for you! Not a single club would do it if they couldn’t do business."

This is an unlikely action to be enforced as it would not be within the league's interests to do so.

Liverpool could probably get by just fine without no transfers if it was put forward, while Tottenham had a summer in 2018 where they didn't make a single signing. It might even suit tight spender Daniel Levy. It would hurt Newcastle and Norwich more so.

Bingham's proposal demonstrates the level of frustration there is with clubs signing up to the Government scheme.

Tottenham and Liverpool both have rich owners and reached the Champions League final last year, and record prize money in the process.

The disappointment here is not towards players, who are negotiating already to drop pay, but at the owners and directors of these clubs who appear to be mishandling this and creating a PR disaster for themselves and the sport.

