'Statue of Moyes needed': Some fans react after hearing West Ham want their flop attacker

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Alexis Sanchez.

A Dejected Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on April 15, 2018 in Manchester, England.

Transfers aren't exactly the most important thing right now, but clubs may still have some ideas in mind for whenever the next transfer window opens.

The global health crisis means that football has been on the shelf for almost a month, and whilst the health and safety of all is paramount, there are other issues within football such as the finances involved.

We may see a slower transfer window than usual as a result, but West Ham United have now been linked with a truly bizarre move.

 

FC Inter News claim that West Ham have asked Alexis Sanchez's agent for information on a possible move to East London, seemingly trying their luck at a deal for the Manchester United flop.

Sanchez, 31, joined United in January 2018 as one of the biggest names in the Premier League, but managed just five goals in 45 games for the Red Devils before being loaned on to Inter Milan.

The Chilean has struggled in Italy too, notching one goal and one assist in just nine Serie A appearances, with United now left considering how to dump the attacker.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Sanchez is on a staggering £400,000-a-week at Old Trafford, and West Ham won't be getting anywhere near that, so a move ultimately seems very unlikely.

Now, United fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that West Ham boss David Moyes would deserve a statue at Old Trafford six years after leaving the club if he signs Sanchez, claiming they love him and want him to come to United's rescue by taking Sanchez to West Ham.

Manchester United fans celebrate victory after the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on August 13, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

