'Statue of Moyes needed': Some fans react after hearing West Ham want their flop attacker

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Alexis Sanchez.

Transfers aren't exactly the most important thing right now, but clubs may still have some ideas in mind for whenever the next transfer window opens.

The global health crisis means that football has been on the shelf for almost a month, and whilst the health and safety of all is paramount, there are other issues within football such as the finances involved.

We may see a slower transfer window than usual as a result, but West Ham United have now been linked with a truly bizarre move.

FC Inter News claim that West Ham have asked Alexis Sanchez's agent for information on a possible move to East London, seemingly trying their luck at a deal for the Manchester United flop.

Sanchez, 31, joined United in January 2018 as one of the biggest names in the Premier League, but managed just five goals in 45 games for the Red Devils before being loaned on to Inter Milan.

The Chilean has struggled in Italy too, notching one goal and one assist in just nine Serie A appearances, with United now left considering how to dump the attacker.

Sanchez is on a staggering £400,000-a-week at Old Trafford, and West Ham won't be getting anywhere near that, so a move ultimately seems very unlikely.

Now, United fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that West Ham boss David Moyes would deserve a statue at Old Trafford six years after leaving the club if he signs Sanchez, claiming they love him and want him to come to United's rescue by taking Sanchez to West Ham.

Always knew moyes was the man for the job — (@UtdJoan) April 4, 2020

Oh Moyseh — Mayank (@____mayank____) April 4, 2020

Moyes to the rescue! — (@TheFergusonCode) April 4, 2020

Statue of Moyes needed now then. — B2 (@apotheosis_b2) April 4, 2020

Moyes is class — newman (@wwwbigblackhead) April 4, 2020

We love you Moyes we do

Oh Moyes we love you — ‘ (@UtdChart) April 4, 2020

Love Moyes — Beth (@beth_UTD) April 4, 2020

Moyes deserves a statue — Ian Mollo (@mollo24) April 4, 2020

Moyesey's contract is over and he's still helping us. The chosen one fr — Vatsal Muchhala (@VatsalMuchhala) April 4, 2020

David moyes he's done it again — Utd Fortune V2 (like/follow/retweet limit) (@FortuneJrV2) April 4, 2020