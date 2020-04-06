Star linked to Arsenal is now better than Van Dijk over last 6 months, says study

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal less than a year ago.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe last summer.

According to Le10 Sport at the time, then-Gunners boss Unai Emery was a 'big fan' of the 24-year-old stalwart.

Nothing came of it and Kimpembe wound up staying in the French capital, despite speculation linking him to other clubs, but Arsenal might regret not pushing the boat out and going big for him.

That's because a study has indicated that he's been the most complete centre-back in European football over the past six months.

CIES, Football Observatory, conducted a study of the continent's highest-performing players across several different metrics, including recoveries and rigour [AS].

And their results show that Kimpembe is the highest-rated defender on the list, and third overall.

Kimpembe was beaten by striker Kylian Mbappe at the top, and another PSG team-mate in Marco Verratti in second place.

Interestingly, the Frenchman was much higher than eighth-placed Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or stakes last year.

Of course, Arsenal might not have been able to afford him last summer, and the fact he stayed at Parc des Princes might indicate that he wasn't for sale in the first place.

But if he was available, surely the North Londoners will be kicking themselves for years to come, because this player, at 24, is only going to get a lot better.