Stan Collymore thinks player has sent ‘warning' to Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane recently said that he is open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Stan Collymore has written in The Sunday People (print edition, page 62, April 5, 2020) that Harry Kane has warned Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Liverpool striker has given his take about Kane’s recent comments that he is open to leaving Tottenham.

The England international said in an Instagram Live video with former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp that he could leave Spurs if the North London outfit do not show ambition to challenge for major honours.

Tottenham have come close to winning the Premier League in recent seasons and reached the final of the Champions League in 2018-19.

However, Spurs are struggling this season and may not end up in the top four of the Premier League when the campaign gets back underway.

Collymore wrote regarding Kane in The Sunday People (print edition, page 62, April 5, 2020): "I could almost hear my old agent Paul Stretford saying to me, ‘Right, Stan, if you get asked whether you’re leaving Nottingham Forest, just say, ‘I’m committed to Forest, but I’m an ambitious player and I want to play in the Champions League’.

"It lets people know you’re open to a move without coming right out with it and the fact Harry gave the answer he did sounded like a first warning shot across Spurs’ bows."

Kane is a very good striker and is hugely ambitious, and perhaps next summer he could be tempted to leave Tottenham if the club are unable to win a trophy.

It is hard to see Spurs cash in on the 26-year-old this summer, especially given the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

