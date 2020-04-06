Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Stan Collymore thinks player has sent ‘warning' to Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Stan Collymore scoring his second goal of the match (Liverpool's third) during Liverpool's 4-0 Premier League victory against Leeds at Anfield, 19th February 1997.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry Kane recently said that he is open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur speaks to the media during the press conference at Allianz Stadium on February 12, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

Stan Collymore has written in The Sunday People (print edition, page 62, April 5, 2020) that Harry Kane has warned Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Liverpool striker has given his take about Kane’s recent comments that he is open to leaving Tottenham.

The England international said in an Instagram Live video with former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp that he could leave Spurs if the North London outfit do not show ambition to challenge for major honours.

Tottenham have come close to winning the Premier League in recent seasons and reached the final of the Champions League in 2018-19.

 

However, Spurs are struggling this season and may not end up in the top four of the Premier League when the campaign gets back underway.

Collymore wrote regarding Kane in The Sunday People (print edition, page 62, April 5, 2020): "I could almost hear my old agent Paul Stretford saying to me, ‘Right, Stan, if you get asked whether you’re leaving Nottingham Forest, just say, ‘I’m committed to Forest, but I’m an ambitious player and I want to play in the Champions League’.

"It lets people know you’re open to a move without coming right out with it and the fact Harry gave the answer he did sounded like a first warning shot across Spurs’ bows."

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur stay

Kane is a very good striker and is hugely ambitious, and perhaps next summer he could be tempted to leave Tottenham if the club are unable to win a trophy.

It is hard to see Spurs cash in on the 26-year-old this summer, especially given the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, a report in Calciomercato has claimed that Tottenham are cooling down their interest in Inter Milan central defender Diego Godin.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the re-launch of the Premier League Kicks campaign at Dukes Aldridge Academy on August 13, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch