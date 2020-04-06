Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to claim about Rangers player and link with 25-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ianis Hagi at Rangers and Baptiste Santamaria.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to claim that head coach Jose Mourinho is interested in Rangers loanee Ianis Hagi.

Hagi joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Giovani Becali has said that Tottenham head coach Mourinho has asked about the Romania international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward.

Becali is the brother of Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi Becali and is a top agent in his homeland of Romania, according to The Scottish Sun, while Hagi was on the books of Steaua in 2007-08.

Becali told The Scottish Sun: "I have been asked personally by Jose Mourinho and [City director of football] Txiki Begiristain about Ianis Hagi. They wanted to know about him and how he was getting on."

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on the links with Hagi, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Yes I’ll take that — ꧁꧂ (@7Sonaldo) April 5, 2020

Ianis Hagi and Andrei Radu would get much more attention if they were from England.

Change my mind. — adi (@thfc_adi) April 6, 2020

He isn’t a bad player tbf — Lewis (@NdombeIeSZN) April 5, 2020

If he’s half as good as his old man he will still be proper “baller” — jason snell (@Jasonsnell17) April 5, 2020

Would be a decent little addition to the squad and good potential for the future — Dan (@DanPenfold91) April 5, 2020

hes great will be a first team player in 2 years — just a random dude? (@just__a__dude__) April 5, 2020

He is too young for Spurs now (as a player) . 2 years at Rangers, and then we will see. And the agent lies about his qualities. I would like Ianis could be half as good as his father was. — Laurentiu S (@lauryca) April 5, 2020

Guy wouldn't make the under 23s — Mikey (@mikeyjambo) April 5, 2020

Another player who has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window is Baptiste Santamaria.

According to The Express, Tottenham, Leicester City and Everton are interested in the 25-year-old Angers midfielder.

Some Spurs fans have given their take on speculation regarding Santamaria, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Could be an interesting signing but I’d rather give youths a chance from our academy. — Billy Blue (@BillyYBlue) April 6, 2020

Hope we go for him — Samuel Powell (@Quadolski) April 5, 2020

Definitely a risk. However money is tight after this virus. For everyone. We need to get lucky on a signing or two — Manoamano (@Manoama89203646) April 5, 2020

Every CM that comes from France is dubbed the next Kante. Have a day off. — archer (@archermonkeys) April 5, 2020

Thoughts are never heard of him before today.

Would much rather we go and buy a young CDM

my two preferences would be Soumare or Camavinga. Both are valued around £40m which could end up as a bargain.. — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) April 5, 2020

I’d take him — (@Tangangbusiness) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has suggested that Arkadiusz Milik may not leave the club in the summer transfer window.

According to CalcioNapoli24, Tottenham are interested in signing the 26-year-old Poland international striker, and Giuntoli has suggested that he could sign a new contract.

Calciomercato quotes Giuntoli as saying: “We consider him important. We are dealing with his entourage and there is still some time to try.

"Officially, no one has enquired, but he is a good player and it is normal that he is being liked.”