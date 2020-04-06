Quick links

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to claim about Rangers player and link with 25-year-old

Rangers' Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi is mobbed by teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Rangers and...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ianis Hagi at Rangers and Baptiste Santamaria.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to claim that head coach Jose Mourinho is interested in Rangers loanee Ianis Hagi.

Hagi joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Giovani Becali has said that Tottenham head coach Mourinho has asked about the Romania international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward.

Becali is the brother of Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi Becali and is a top agent in his homeland of Romania, according to The Scottish Sun, while Hagi was on the books of Steaua in 2007-08.

 

Becali told The Scottish Sun: "I have been asked personally by Jose Mourinho and [City director of football] Txiki Begiristain about Ianis Hagi. They wanted to know about him and how he was getting on."

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on the links with Hagi, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Baptiste SANTAMARIA of Angers during the Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and AS Saint Etienne on May 24, 2019 in Angers, France.

Another player who has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window is Baptiste Santamaria.

According to The Express, Tottenham, Leicester City and Everton are interested in the 25-year-old Angers midfielder.

Some Spurs fans have given their take on speculation regarding Santamaria, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has suggested that Arkadiusz Milik may not leave the club in the summer transfer window.

According to CalcioNapoli24, Tottenham are interested in signing the 26-year-old Poland international striker, and Giuntoli has suggested that he could sign a new contract.

Calciomercato quotes Giuntoli as saying: “We consider him important. We are dealing with his entourage and there is still some time to try.

"Officially, no one has enquired, but he is a good player and it is normal that he is being liked.”

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli participates in a training session on January 8, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

