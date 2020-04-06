Quick links

Some Rangers and Celtic fans react to SPFL’s reported plan

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic for the title.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Some Rangers and Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the Hoops could be declared champions of Scotland this season.

According to The Daily Record, the SPFL are ready to crown Celtic as champions and take the current Scottish Premiership standings as the final rable.

It has been reported that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned the smaller nations against not completing the current season, as their clubs’ participation in the Champions League and the Europa League during the 2020-21 campaign will be in jeopardy.

The report has claimed that the SPFL are ready not to heed UEFA’s advice and are willing to declare Celtic as the Scottish champions, depending on the legal advice they get.

Some Rangers and Celtic fans have given their take on the report, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has given his take on the current situation.

Boyd believes that the SPFL are in a tricky position regarding what to do if the season cannot be played to completion.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “I’ve often been hard on the likes of Neil Doncaster, but I wouldn’t like to be in his shoes right now, that’s for sure.

“Crown Celtic champions and Rangers fans will be up in arms. If that means relegating Hearts then they’ll be enraged. Rule the season null and void and Celtic supporters will never let anyone forget about it.

“In an ideal world, we’ll be able to return to action and sort out everyone’s differences on the pitch. For Doncaster’s sake, I hope that’s how it all pans out.”

Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock reacts during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

