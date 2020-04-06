Some Rangers and Celtic fans react to SPFL’s reported plan

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic for the title.

Some Rangers and Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the Hoops could be declared champions of Scotland this season.

According to The Daily Record, the SPFL are ready to crown Celtic as champions and take the current Scottish Premiership standings as the final rable.

It has been reported that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned the smaller nations against not completing the current season, as their clubs’ participation in the Champions League and the Europa League during the 2020-21 campaign will be in jeopardy.

The report has claimed that the SPFL are ready not to heed UEFA’s advice and are willing to declare Celtic as the Scottish champions, depending on the legal advice they get.

Some Rangers and Celtic fans have given their take on the report, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Shame that celtic couldn't win 9 in a row — Gav Wilson (@loyalistscot77) April 4, 2020

Another tainted title — buffalo soldier (@james25667255) April 3, 2020

Here we go 8.6 in a row ************* — knight templar (@knightt84238993) April 3, 2020

In name but will never be 9 or 10 now cause it’s a false result it never happened never ever ever happened can kid yourself on but look back in history and it’s never happened The league never was completed — Duncan (@dlr31318) April 3, 2020

Here we go 8.8 in a row. 10 dream is over. Asterisk season — alan paton (@Alan_Paton2020) April 3, 2020

Shame they couldn’t win 9 in a row properly.. — Kieran Renton (@Kieran_Renton24) April 4, 2020

I'd rather win the games we need to secure 9 in a row but it would be something special to see bluenoses melting down if the SPFL declare us Champions before that!! — Chris Barrie (@ChrisBarrie75) April 3, 2020

Haha — 9 in a rowly Bhoylingoli22 (@JohnKer01844935) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has given his take on the current situation.

Boyd believes that the SPFL are in a tricky position regarding what to do if the season cannot be played to completion.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “I’ve often been hard on the likes of Neil Doncaster, but I wouldn’t like to be in his shoes right now, that’s for sure.

“Crown Celtic champions and Rangers fans will be up in arms. If that means relegating Hearts then they’ll be enraged. Rule the season null and void and Celtic supporters will never let anyone forget about it.

“In an ideal world, we’ll be able to return to action and sort out everyone’s differences on the pitch. For Doncaster’s sake, I hope that’s how it all pans out.”