Five aesthetic Snapchat logos to increase your engagement and stand out!

Many people are creating alternative logos for popular social media sites such as Snapchat and Instagram to fit with the aesthetic theme of their social media sites.

Social media is no longer just about posting whatever you want, whenever you want. To get the most likes and engagement, you must now make your feeds look aesthetically pleasing, with consistent themes and colours that make you stand out against the crowd.

Even social media icons must follow your theme. So when you're linking your Snapchat account to other social media sites, blogs or websites, you can't just use the simple, yellow, boring Snapchat logo. You must use an aesthetic logo and make sure it fits with the theme of the rest of your social media.

INSTA CHALLENGE TIME: Instagram's new challenge for couples

What is an aesthetic logo?

An aesthetic refers to the way your social media feed looks and feels. If your pictures seem too random and jumbled together, people are unlikely to look at them, follow you, or return to your profile.

So you must use certain fonts, colours and filters to give your feed a specific look, and ensure that your photos all look nice together and follow a specific theme.

i’m bored so rt and i’ll give you an aesthetic (an outfit, food, drink, and flower) that matches your account theme



here’s my aesthetic for an example: pic.twitter.com/UqEQ2pRuJZ — ⁷ (@kookachuuuuuu) April 4, 2020

Why use an aesthetic?

Of course you could just post everything without an aesthetic, but using one will certainly boost your social media engagement.

It is important to visually connect your brand with your audience. In an article for PageCloud, a web development platform, Instagram expert Kat Walkers says:

"You want to be clear about who your customer is, because you want to create an Instagram account that will appeal to them, and draw them into your world."

For example, popular fashion Instagrammer and YouTuber Freddy Cousin-Brown appeals to her audience through the use of the colour pink, always dressing in the same girly style and editing her pictures using the same pink-hued filters.

YOUTUBE DRAMA: Chase and Charli drama explained

View this post on Instagram Keep smiling dress gifted @andotherstories A post shared by Freddy Cousin-Brown (@freddy) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

Aesthetic Snapchat logos to use on your social media

All you have to do is screenshot them, and then when you're next linking your Snapchat account on your Instagram, you've got a nice image that fits with your aesthetic theme.

Or if you're feeling creative, you could even make your own using any photo editing or drawing apps!

View this post on Instagram #colorful #snapchatlogo A post shared by Rakesh krishnan (@rake_sh7) on Sep 3, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram Life’s more fun when you live in the moment. A post shared by Jo Sev (@josevdraws) on Mar 27, 2019 at 6:45pm PDT