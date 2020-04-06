West Ham United fans react to Alexis Sanchez rumours

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing the former Arsenal and Barcelona man.

FC Inter News recently claimed that West Ham United have made contact with Alexis Sanchez's agent with a view of a move in the summer.

Sanchez took the Premier League by storm when he joined Arsenal from Barcelona back in the summer of 2014. The Chilean scored 80 times and provided 45 assists for the Gunners before switching to Manchester United in January 2018.

His career took a humungous hit after the move and Sanchez hasn't looked anything like his previous self since. The former Barcelona man was directly involved in just 14 goals for the Red Devils and was shipped out on loan to Inter Milan at the start of the season.

Sanchez's form hasn't quite picked up in the Serie A either with the attacker scoring just once in 15 appearances for Antonio Conte's side.

It is unlikely that Inter will try to sign him permanently but Manchester United will, no doubt, try to get rid of him in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are reportedly interested in the former La Liga champion which is a big shock considering how poor Sanchez has been over the last two years. The Chilean is on enormous wages as well which makes a deal for him a huge risk.

West Ham fans were, predictably, unhappy with rumours and urged the club to stay away from Sanchez in the summer window.

Rubbish..lets hope it doesn't go ahead — CentralPark (@johal_indy) April 6, 2020

Pure rubbish, he’s on 500 a week??? Crazy. Might as well burn cash in a skip. — nobbly bobbly (@contact400) April 6, 2020

Just what we need. I don't think so. — David Hammer (@Dave49Hammer) April 6, 2020

Please NO. If he can't be bothered/motivated at Arsenal and Man Utd. What's gonna be different for us? No more Prima Donna signings please. — Graham Hammond (@slamminhammo) April 6, 2020

Please no, he’s finished. — Fazzamania (@fazzamania) April 6, 2020

Nothing inspires you more than the word flop, really makes you want him — Jerry Hammersley♊ (@HammersleyJerry) April 6, 2020

No thanks,,,,,, — Ian Scribbins (@scribsironworks) April 5, 2020