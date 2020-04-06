Leipzig director offers transfer advice to Arsenal-linked Upamecano

The young French defender has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham in the summer.

RB Leipzig's sporting director, Markus Krösche, spoke to Kicker about the future of their star centre-half Dayot Upamecano at the end of this season.

Upamecano is arguably the best young defender in world football at the moment and a number of top clubs are in pursuit of him.

The Frenchman's contract at Leipzig expires at the end of next season and Kicker claim that he has a release clause in his contract which allows him to leave the club for £52 million this summer.

That is a massive fee for a 21-year-old but such is the market for a player of his quality and potential. Leipzig will make a massive profit on him but the club's sporting director, Markus Krösche, admits that they will struggle to get £52 million for Upamecano this summer.

He said: "At least this summer such sums are unlikely, you have to honestly say so. This is a far-reaching decision for a player, he (Upamecano) should take time for that."

"He has to be clear about exactly what he is going to do, how he sees his future. Maybe that has changed a bit as a result of the new situation."

With everything that's going on in the world now, not many clubs will be willing to make huge investments in the summer.

Leipzig will have to move him on for a slightly reduced fee to avoid losing him for free at the end of his contract which opens a golden opportunity for the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Mail claimed that the two North London rivals are interested in signing the Frenchman and the two clubs will not get a better opportunity to land him for a cut-price fee in the upcoming summer transfer window.