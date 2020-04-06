Quick links

'Ridiculous, appalling': Some Spurs fans angry with reported PL plan

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Tottenham Hotspur are currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League table, with Jose Mourinho's side struggling this term.

Jose Mourinho manager

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of restarting football in June.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Premier League could return in two months’ time, as the footballing authorities look to get the season finished.

However, Tottenham supporters feel that the plan, which would involve playing all matches behind-closed-doors, is unrealistic and should already be scrapped.

If Tottenham do return to action this term then Jose Mourinho could at least have a much stronger squad to pick from.

The likes of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son should all be fit enough to feature in June, after missing a sizeable chunk of the campaign with injury.

 

Tottenham have struggled so far this season, with Mourinho’s side in poor form before the enforced hiatus.

Spurs are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, and sit a fair way behind the top-four spots, with just nine games remaining this campaign.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

