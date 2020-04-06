'Ridiculous, appalling': Some Spurs fans angry with reported PL plan

Tottenham Hotspur are currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League table, with Jose Mourinho's side struggling this term.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of restarting football in June.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Premier League could return in two months’ time, as the footballing authorities look to get the season finished.

However, Tottenham supporters feel that the plan, which would involve playing all matches behind-closed-doors, is unrealistic and should already be scrapped.

They are living in a dream world — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) April 5, 2020

They are insane if they think this is realistic. Its crazy how disconnected the league seems to be from reality, their refusal to accept that the season isnt resuming anytime soon is appalling. — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 5, 2020

Like personally I would love to see tottenham play again, but it realistically shouldn’t happen. No one is above this virus — Ben (Lo Celso Propaganda) (@MolesBen) April 5, 2020

Not gonna happen — PeacePaixPaz (@PeacePaixPaz201) April 5, 2020

Oh lord ‍♀️ — Naomi (@Naomi06200013) April 5, 2020

Idiots the lot of them,taking away the advantage of playing an home game in front of your fans,will make a mockery of the season — mart (@thfcmart) April 6, 2020

If Tottenham do return to action this term then Jose Mourinho could at least have a much stronger squad to pick from.

The likes of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son should all be fit enough to feature in June, after missing a sizeable chunk of the campaign with injury.

Tottenham have struggled so far this season, with Mourinho’s side in poor form before the enforced hiatus.

Spurs are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, and sit a fair way behind the top-four spots, with just nine games remaining this campaign.