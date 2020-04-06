Quick links

Reports suggest £23m playmaker may miss out on transfer after Arsenal attempted quick deal

Arsenal have been linked with Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu.

According to Voetbal International and SoccerNews, there is now a 'significant chance' Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu ends up staying put.

It was reported by the Daily Mail last month that Arsenal had opened talks over a £23million deal for Kokcu, hoping to get a deal done quickly.

Edu allegedly viewed Kokcu as a priority signing, and wanted an agreement early in order to avoid the possibility of his price tag increasing during EURO 2020.

 

However, a lot has changed since then. The global pandemic has stopped football in its tracks, and that means EURO 2020 has been shelved until next year.

Now, it's claimed that the pandemic will cause issues in the market, and there's now a chance that Feyenoord manage to keep hold of three key players – including Kokcu.

Steven Bergwijn and Ridgeciano Haps are also in demand, but there is now a belief that clubs won't be prepared to pay up for Kokcu and co in light of the global health crisis.

Kokcu's transfer is hardly the most pressing matter, but the alleged complications may just force Arsenal and Edu to alter their plans moving forward.

It may even play into Arsenal's hands moving forward; the Gunners don't have to worry about Kokcu starring at the European Championships this summer, and he will be closer to the expiration of his contract in future windows.

Chelsea, Sevilla and Valencia are also believed to be keen, but Arsenal will be the main name to watch as Kokcu's future could take something of a twist.

