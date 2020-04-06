Quick links

Reports: Rangers and Celtic face daunting race to sign freebie compared to Griezmann

Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano on January 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Rangers and Celtic are reportedly keen on Rodrigo Riquelme.

Rangers and Celtic may not be focusing on transfers right now, but they continue to be linked with one young player over in Spain.

The global health crisis means football is on the shelf for a while now, with no action for a month and no end of the pandemic in sight.

The health and safety of all is paramount, whilst clubs need to manage their finances carefully whilst trying to figure out how to end the season.

 

The transfer window and when it begins isn't exactly important, but Rangers and Celtic have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme lately.

Marca noted that both clubs want to sign Riquelme when his contract expires this summer, but Fanatik claimed that Fenerbahce also want the young attacker, comparing him to Antoine Griezmann.

Now, Estadio Deportivo claim that Real Betis, Real Madrid and Valencia are also keen, with La Razon adding Hoffenheim into the mix too.

Sergio Marcos of Cultural Leonesa competes for the ball with Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and Atletico de...

This is now becoming a daunting race for Rangers and Celtic, with some massive clubs around Europe fighting to sign him; no great wonder given those Griezmann comparisons.

Atletico will be desperate to keep hold of the 20-year-old, who has already made his first-team debut under Diego Simeone and looks set for a big future.

Rangers and Celtic will both hope to offer first-team football to tempt him, but the competition appears to be growing more and more difficult by the day.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Athletico Madrid evades Nathan Patterson of Rangers during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020...

