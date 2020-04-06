Reported Arsenal target claimed to be better than player with biggest release clause

Arsenal have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

Ivan Zamorano has said that reported Arsenal target and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is better than Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, as quoted in AS.

The former Chile international striker - who played for Real Madrid and America - believes that Jimenez is ready to move to a club bigger than Wolves.

The 28-year-old Mexico international, who started his professional club football career at America, is wanted by North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to ESPN.

Benzema has been on the books of Spanish and European giants Madrid since 2009 and has the world’s biggest release clause of €1 billion (£879.7m), according to beIN Sports.

AS quotes Zamorano as saying about Jimenez: “Raul has evolved in the past three years, right now he is very mature and prepared to play in a big club from Europe.

“He has the quality to be the starting forward for any team and he should be playing in a better team than Wolverhampton.

"If Real Madrid wants him, he should not say no to that offer, you can’t say no to one of the most important teams in the world.

“Raul should be playing in the Champions League and be scoring many goals. I think that Karim Benzema is a great footballer but Raul is as good or even better than the French striker.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Jimenez has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process.

The striker has also scored three goals and provided three assists in seven Europa League matches for the wanderers this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.