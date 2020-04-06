Report: Tottenham likely to reward Pochettino signing, Mourinho called him 'fantastic'

Tottenham Hotspur may look to keep Son Heung-min beyond 2023.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min is likely to receive another new contract 'sooner or later'.

It's claimed that whilst Son has three years left on his contract, Spurs are likely to give him another new deal in the near future.

Son is a quality player, a fan favourite, a hard worker and a marketable player at home and especially in the Far East, providing the perfect blend for Spurs.

Son's last new deal came in 2018, penning a five-year contract with Tottenham having become one of Mauricio Pochettino's most important players.

That has continued under Jose Mourinho; the Portuguese boss called Son 'fantastic' after his superb performance against Burnley back in December.

Since Son's last deal, the South Korean star has hit 36 goals and 19 assists, proving to be just as reliable in the final third as Harry Kane has been.

Son turns 28 this summer, and whilst his current contract will see him into his 30's, he may now be offered an extension to take him close to his mid-30's.

There's a chance Son finishes his career with Tottenham, thought eventually heading back to FC Seoul would be an emotional way to call it quits. For now though, Spurs fans should be able to look forward to many more years of Son.