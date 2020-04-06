Report: Tottenham Hotspur only English option for player, West Ham previously rejected

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has turned down West Ham United in the past 12 months and will consider a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Giroud is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.

It is very likely that the former Arsenal striker will become a free agent in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk has claimed that Tottenham are interested in signing Giroud on a free transfer this summer.

The report has added that Spurs are the only option the France international striker is considering in England.

The 33-year-old has previous turned down West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle United in the last 12 months, it has been claimed.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

It remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens, as football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will get back underway.

As a free agent, Giroud would be a smart signing for Tottenham in the short term, as he would be a very good back-up to Harry Kane, who has been praised by Bournemouth defender Steve Cook on Twitter.

