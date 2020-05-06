Report shares what Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes have both indicated they'll do

Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes look set to accept pay cuts.

According to the Daily Mail, both Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes have privately indicated that they are taking pay cuts imminently.

The worldwide pandemic has left football on the shelf for almost a month now, and there's no real end in sight as questions linger over the game's immediate future.

It's unclear when the season will end, whether leagues will be completed, when the transfer window will begin, and how promotion and relegation will be resolved.

The current talking point is over wages though, as Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter have both accepted pay cuts.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have announced their intentions to furlough non-playing staff, which caused a huge uproar with fans disappointed that clubs with millions in the bank are going to the government to cover wages.

Now though, Liverpool boss Klopp is allegedly ready to take a pay cut, and West Ham manager Moyes is indicating he will do the same.

The Premier League are recommending up to 30% pay cuts for players and coaching staff, so it's likely that Klopp and Moyes will be doing exactly that to help their clubs.

That will be four Premier League bosses taking pay cuts, and it seems that many more will follow suit in the coming days and weeks as the financial impact of the pandemic starts to hit hard.