Report: Mourinho working really hard to improve 24-year-old Spurs player defensively

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been a regular starter since Jose Mourinho took over.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is working extensively with Harry Winks on the defensive side of his game, according to Football London.

Winks has played more often than many predicted since Mourinho took over, and looks a key part of the Portuguese manager’s favoured starting line-up at Spurs.

The England international has featured regularly for Tottenham since Mourinho joined, although his performances haven’t always fully convinced.

When Mourinho took over there were doubts over whether he would select Winks, as the Tottenham midfielder isn’t the traditional midfielder Mourinho has favoured.

Winks’s strength lies in his passing range, rather than his defensive strength or physical qualities, but Mourinho does appear to admire the 24-year-old.

And the Spurs boss is now said to be working hard to improve Winks’s ability to protect his side’s back four.

Tottenham are, of course, unable to train together right now - but prior to the break Mourinho was reportedly working with Winks on the training ground to make him more effective defensively.

If Winks wants to keep his place in Tottenham’s side next season he may well have to improve in his defensive work, as Spurs clearly need to find an effective midfield duo if they are to win more regularly next term.