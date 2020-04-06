Report: Eight-time league champions change their minds about signing Celtic star

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic might have to sell Odsonne Edouard - but he's not joining Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have been left unconvinced about a summer deal for Odsonne Edouard after the Celtic talisman failed to impress scouts from the Bundesliga powerhouses, according to Sport1.

It seems that the German giants caught one of Europe’s top young strikers on a bad day. Which takes some doing, given that Edouard has stood out head and shoulders above the rest in almost every game he has played in the last few months.

Subscribe

In all competitions this season, the ex-PSG youngster has produced 27 goals and 19 assists while drawing comparisons, thanks to his mix of power and finesse, to the legendary Dennis Bergkamp.

With Dortmund eyeing a striker capable of offering competition for the lethal Erling Braut Haaland next season, Sport1 claims that Die Schwarzgelben sent their talentspotters to Glasgow to check out Edouard in the flesh.

But the report adds that the £25 million-rated France U21 goal-machine, for whatever reason, didn’t really hit the heights expected of him in front of Dortmund’s scouts. As a result, BVB are now expected to look for alternative options.

SEE ALSO: Celtic and Gerrard each reportedly face a summer transfer battle with Real Madrid

Now, this does not mean that Celtic fans can breathe a sigh of relief just yet. Almost half of the Premier League have shown an interest in Edouard too with The Hoops expected to be offered the chance to make a substantial profit on a player they signed for a club-record £9 million.