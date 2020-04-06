Quick links

Celtic

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

Scottish Premiership

Report: Eight-time league champions change their minds about signing Celtic star

Danny Owen
Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic might have to sell Odsonne Edouard - but he's not joining Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Borussia Dortmund have been left unconvinced about a summer deal for Odsonne Edouard after the Celtic talisman failed to impress scouts from the Bundesliga powerhouses, according to Sport1.

It seems that the German giants caught one of Europe’s top young strikers on a bad day. Which takes some doing, given that Edouard has stood out head and shoulders above the rest in almost every game he has played in the last few months.

Subscribe

 

In all competitions this season, the ex-PSG youngster has produced 27 goals and 19 assists while drawing comparisons, thanks to his mix of power and finesse, to the legendary Dennis Bergkamp.

With Dortmund eyeing a striker capable of offering competition for the lethal Erling Braut Haaland next season, Sport1 claims that Die Schwarzgelben sent their talentspotters to Glasgow to check out Edouard in the flesh.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

But the report adds that the £25 million-rated France U21 goal-machine, for whatever reason, didn’t really hit the heights expected of him in front of Dortmund’s scouts. As a result, BVB are now expected to look for alternative options.

Now, this does not mean that Celtic fans can breathe a sigh of relief just yet. Almost half of the Premier League have shown an interest in Edouard too with The Hoops expected to be offered the chance to make a substantial profit on a player they signed for a club-record £9 million.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides third goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch