Report: Club ready to cash in on Everton and Palace target for cut-price £10.5m fee

Tom Thorogood
Ozan Tufan (7) of Fenerbahce celebrates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.
Everton and Crystal Palace have been linked with Ozan Tufan.

Ozan Tufan of Fenerbahce greets the fans after winning the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

According to Milliyet, Fenerbahce are ready to cash in on reported Everton and Crystal Palace target Ozan Tufan for a cut-price fee.

The Turkey international has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report by Turkish Football claimed both Everton and Palace sent scouts to watch Tufan in action during the Istanbul derby two months ago.

The talented midfielder has posted three goals and five assists in 25 league games.

Aside from his goal contributions, Tufan averages two tackles, 1.4 key passes and an 82.5% pass-accuracy rate per league encounter (Whoscored).

His £17 million release clause makes him a viable target for wealthy Premier League clubs.

 

But, according to Milliyet, the Covid-19 virus and suspension means Fenerbahce face a financial crisis and they’re willing to sell Tufan in a cut-price deal.

The Turkish editorial claim the Yellow Submarine will seek a £10.5 million fee.

Everton must strengthen if they are to take the next step under Carlo Ancelotti.

In the Toffees’ last encounter, a 4-0 defeat at Chelsea, Ancelotti’s side were outclassed with midfielders Tom Davies and Andre Gomes struggling.

Deep-lying playmaker Tufan could be an ideal addition at Goodison Park.

Palace, meanwhile, are among the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 26 goals in 29 games. Roy Hodgson must add more creativity to the side.

Ozan Tufan of Fenerbahce in action during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Antalyaspor at the Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on October 04, 2019.

Tom Thorogood

