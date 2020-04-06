Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report claims potential new problem for Rangers and Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Rangers and Celtic could play in front of half-empty stadiums next season, according to The Scottish Sun.

Fans of Rangers and Celtic “have been warned” that capacities at Ibrox and Celtic Park could be halved next season if the social distancing measures remain, according to the report.

Subscribe

Games at Rangers would see just over 25,000 fans, while Celtic would have 30,000 supporters at their games.

 

The report in The Scottish Sun has claimed that this would further see more financial problems for the Gers and the Hoops.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Clubs are losing money, and the longer there is no football, the more it is going to hurt them.

Title race

When the 2019-20 campaign does get back underway, Rangers will be determined to close the gap on leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Gers may be 13 points behind the Bhoys, but they have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played.

4th April 2018, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Celtic versus Dundee; General view of Celtic Park home of Celtic

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch