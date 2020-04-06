Report claims potential new problem for Rangers and Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers and Celtic could play in front of half-empty stadiums next season, according to The Scottish Sun.

Fans of Rangers and Celtic “have been warned” that capacities at Ibrox and Celtic Park could be halved next season if the social distancing measures remain, according to the report.

Games at Rangers would see just over 25,000 fans, while Celtic would have 30,000 supporters at their games.

The report in The Scottish Sun has claimed that this would further see more financial problems for the Gers and the Hoops.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Clubs are losing money, and the longer there is no football, the more it is going to hurt them.

Title race

When the 2019-20 campaign does get back underway, Rangers will be determined to close the gap on leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Gers may be 13 points behind the Bhoys, but they have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played.