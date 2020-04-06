Report claims Celtic and angered Rangers are actually agreeing on one issue

Rangers don't want to give up the title - and Celtic are actually agreeing with them.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers will actually have backing from rivals Celtic as they attempt to stop the Scottish Premiership being abandoned.

The global pandemic has stopped football in its tracks, with no action for almost a month now as games have been shelved, leaving questions about how campaigns will end all over the world.

It's claimed that the SPFL's idea to pull the plug on the season and award the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic didn't exactly go down well with Rangers.

The 'angered' Gers would allegedly launch legal action if that was the case, whilst Hearts were prepared to do the same as such a decision would see them relegated.

Whilst it would see Celtic win yet another title, the Bhoys allegedly don't want to be handed the title with no more games played this season.

Instead, Celtic want to try and play their remaining games in order to win the title, and would support delaying a decision until the end of April.

Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers at the top, so the chances of the Gers overhauling Celtic seem remote even with a game in hand.

Yet Celtic want to make sure the season is played out in its entirety, with the Old Firm rivals seemingly on the same page despite their differences.