Report: CL quarter-finalists will sell Everton target, he's wasted his last chance

Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands speaks to the media during a press conference at USM Finch Farm on June 4, 2018 in Halewood, England.
Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti are both fans of Atletico Madrid's Santiago Arias - will he swap the La Liga bench for Premier League giants Everton?

Santiago Arias of Atletico de Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Mestalla on February 14, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Santiago Arias is heading for the Atletico Madrid exit after squandering his last chance to impress Diego Simeone, according to Marca – but that may be good news for Everton.

As one door closes, another opens.

It looks for all the world that Arias’s time at the Wanda Metropolitano is coming to an end but, fortunately, the man who handed him his big break all those years ago at PSV Eindhoven is tempted by the idea of a reunion.

 

Antena2 claims that a summer move to Everton is on the cards with Carlo Ancelotti a fan of a swashbuckling Colombian international who he tried and failed to sign for Napoli.

And it just so happens that Marcel Brands, the man in charge of recruitment at Goodison Park, is among Arias’ admirers too. The talentspotter even described him as nothing short of ‘perfect’ during their trophy-laden time together in Holland.

But how do Atletico feel about all this?

Atletico Madrid's coach from Argentina Diego Simeone gives a press conference in Baku on October 17, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Qarabag FK...

Well, considering that Arias is now Atletico’s third choice right-back, falling behind Kieran Trippier and Srme Vrsajko, it seems that they’d happily listen to offers for their £10 million forgotten man.

Simeone was actually planning to sell Arias last summer but decided instead to offer him one last chance.

Considering that the 28-year-old has started just six La Liga games all season, having been left out of the squad in each of the last three matchdays, it seems that he won’t be handed another reprieve.

Santiago Arias of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on April 27, 2019 in Madrid Spain

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

