Report: CL quarter-finalists will sell Everton target, he's wasted his last chance

Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti are both fans of Atletico Madrid's Santiago Arias - will he swap the La Liga bench for Premier League giants Everton?

Santiago Arias is heading for the Atletico Madrid exit after squandering his last chance to impress Diego Simeone, according to Marca – but that may be good news for Everton.

As one door closes, another opens.

It looks for all the world that Arias’s time at the Wanda Metropolitano is coming to an end but, fortunately, the man who handed him his big break all those years ago at PSV Eindhoven is tempted by the idea of a reunion.

Antena2 claims that a summer move to Everton is on the cards with Carlo Ancelotti a fan of a swashbuckling Colombian international who he tried and failed to sign for Napoli.

And it just so happens that Marcel Brands, the man in charge of recruitment at Goodison Park, is among Arias’ admirers too. The talentspotter even described him as nothing short of ‘perfect’ during their trophy-laden time together in Holland.

But how do Atletico feel about all this?

Well, considering that Arias is now Atletico’s third choice right-back, falling behind Kieran Trippier and Srme Vrsajko, it seems that they’d happily listen to offers for their £10 million forgotten man.

Simeone was actually planning to sell Arias last summer but decided instead to offer him one last chance.

Considering that the 28-year-old has started just six La Liga games all season, having been left out of the squad in each of the last three matchdays, it seems that he won’t be handed another reprieve.