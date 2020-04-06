Quick links

Aston Villa

West Ham United

Premier League

Ligue 1

Report: Aston Villa bid £10.5m for 'outstanding' Zidane favourite, West Ham keen too

Danny Owen
Zinedine Zidane, manager of Real Madrid speaks during a press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group H match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on October 31, 2017...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Premier League battle for Maxime Lopez is hotting up with Aston Villa and West Ham United reportedly targeting Marseille's Ligue 1 playmaker.

Maxime Lopez during Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC at Stade Velodrome on May 24, 2019 in Marseille, France.

Aston Villa have made an offer of around £10.5 million for Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez, according to ArenaNapoli, as they look to beat West Ham to the youngster’s signature.

It’s going to be a long old summer for Marseille fans.

One of the biggest and most historic clubs in France were already planning to sell a number of key players to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions – and that was before the global health crisis which threatens to turn these monetary worries into a nightmare of seismic proportions.

 

The Star claimed last week that Marseille had even taken to offering Lopez around to clubs in the Premier League, with West Ham and Tottenham given the opportunity to snap up a player who none other than Zinedine Zidane rates very highly.

But, according to reports in Italy, Aston Villa have made the first move.

Maxime Lopez of Marseille during the Ligue 1 match between Amiens SC and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade de La Licorne on October 4, 2019 in Amiens, France.

Dean Smith’s side have put a bid of around £10.5 million on the table. In an ideal world, Marseille would be able to command around £18 million but Lopez is out of contract next summer and that means they may be forced to accept a reduced fee.

West Ham remain interested but they, it is claimed, are unwilling to pay a penny more than £13 million. L’OM will no doubt be hoping that Villa and West Ham end up creating something of a bidding war which would drive up Lopez’s price-tag but, for now, it seems more than likely that he will go for quite a bit less than £18 million.

Maxime Lopez of Olympique Marseille kicks the ball during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Toulouse FC at Stade Velodrome on February 8, 2020 in Marseille, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch