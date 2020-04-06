Report: Arsenal seek £35m fee for player keen on Milan switch

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira has been linked with AC Milan.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Arsenal are seeking a £35 million fee for Lucas Torreira as AC Milan make him a top summer target.

Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite.

The Uruguay international, however, has featured more sporadically for Arsenal this season.

He has started 15 Premier League games, with a further nine appearances off the bench. In the Europa League, he made just three starts.

Torreira’s last start for the Gunners came in January in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

AC Milan have been monitoring his progress, and the Serie A club may feel they have a chance to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Corriere Dello Sport claim Torreira is keen on returning to Italy, telling AC Milan via his agent that a switch to the San Siro would be a positive move.

The potential stumbling block, however, is Arsenal’s £35 million asking price.

The Italian editorial add that AC Milan are looking for the right time to start negotiations, and they are confident with Torreira’s ‘willingness’ to return to Italy.

The 24-year-old boasts plenty of ability and has the best part of his career ahead of him.

The Gunners, however, may feel they can use the money to better use elsewhere with the defence certainly an area to strengthen in the transfer window.