Report: Arsenal seek £35m fee for player keen on Milan switch

Tom Thorogood
Lucas Torreira of Arsenal looks down during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira has been linked with AC Milan.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 7, 2018 in St Albans, England.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Arsenal are seeking a £35 million fee for Lucas Torreira as AC Milan make him a top summer target.

Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite.

The Uruguay international, however, has featured more sporadically for Arsenal this season.

He has started 15 Premier League games, with a further nine appearances off the bench. In the Europa League, he made just three starts.

Torreira’s last start for the Gunners came in January in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

 

AC Milan have been monitoring his progress, and the Serie A club may feel they have a chance to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Corriere Dello Sport claim Torreira is keen on returning to Italy, telling AC Milan via his agent that a switch to the San Siro would be a positive move.

The potential stumbling block, however, is Arsenal’s £35 million asking price.

The Italian editorial add that AC Milan are looking for the right time to start negotiations, and they are confident with Torreira’s ‘willingness’ to return to Italy.

The 24-year-old boasts plenty of ability and has the best part of his career ahead of him.

The Gunners, however, may feel they can use the money to better use elsewhere with the defence certainly an area to strengthen in the transfer window.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

